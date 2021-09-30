CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Women's rights marches planned for this weekend

By Keli Freeman
 5 days ago
Coastal Bend women activists of all ages will take part in two local demonstrations on Saturday in response to the new Texas Abortion Law .

“We believe that women's right should be honored and not taken away or stripped away,” said Dr. Nancy Vera, president of the Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers and organizer of the events. “We believe that every woman has a right to their own bodies and to do what they believe is right for themselves.”

This comes as marches and rallies are planned in all 50 states ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening on Monday after the Court rejected an emergency request to block Texas's abortion ban.

"Women deserve the same constitutional freedoms as men," said Vera. "We're at grave risk of losing our reproductive rights completely. We won't go back!"

Marches are happening at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Rockport along Market and South Austin Street. A second is taking place at Water's Edge Park in Corpus Christi at 5 p.m. Saturday, which will also include a presentation honoring civil rights pioneer Sissy Farenthold.

For more information, please call (361) 855-0482.

