Wetumka Weather Forecast
WETUMKA, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
