Justice Department request to halt Texas abortion bill

By Victoria Balderrama
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 5 days ago
Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee met Wednesday over the Supreme Court's "shadow docket" as it pertains to the so-called Texas "heartbeat" abortion law.

A shadow docket is a ruling the court makes outside its typical process of hearing arguments and then handing down long opinions.

The majority of justices on the nation's highest court declined to intervene and block the so-called Texas "heartbeat" law which bans abortions after about six weeks after conception, often before a pregnancy is identified if a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Texas Senate Bill 8 is one of the nation's most restrictive abortion laws as providers and abortion rights advocacy groups call it extreme, radical and unjustified.

"I am here today because both our right and access to abortion are at perilous crossroads," said Fatima Goss Graves of the National Women's Law Center. "And with that, our liberty and equality are in crisis as well because with every attack on our fundamental human right to reproductive healthcare, including abortion care, each of those values erode. And a right without access is a right denied.

"Abortion opponents know this and have mounted their offense since Roe (vs. Wade) was decided and have dramatically increased their efforts in the last three years."

In briefs filed Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton defended the law, saying Texas women traveling out of state for abortions are helping interstate commerce.

A federal judge in Texas is set to hold a hearing Friday on a Justice Department request to temporarily halt enforcement of the law while constitutional questions are resolved.

Comments / 41

James Weston
4d ago

I have yet to see anyone seeking to remove any reproductive rights of women. With all of the available contraceptives and surgical procedures available to PREVENT pregnancy from happening, there's a literal pleathora to chose from. The only thing I see Texas removing is a woman's irresponsible ability to kill an unborn child. All it takes is responsibility and proper preparation to avoid pregancy. Not murder

Reply(4)
15
Freedom
4d ago

State rights! See ur way out of our business! Supreme Court has spoken!

Reply(12)
16
Jo Momma 420
4d ago

Texas needs to worry about the heartbeats that live and breathe in the state and not about the cells forming inside of a woman. Get all the homeless off the streets and starving children fed first. Save the living and breathing

Reply(4)
7
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

