An upcoming roleplaying game inspired by the likes of the anime Free and cult classic film Bring it On is currently on Kickstarter. Called Fight with Spirit, the RPG is described as being a “sports drama” that seeks to tell stories similar to those seen in anime such as Run with the Wind and high school movies like Remember the Titans. The players form a sports team who want to be the best they possibly can be, whilst confronting the hardships of growing up and figuring out who they are. In playing the game, the players will explore themes such as “friendships, feelings and the fleeting nature of your time together”.

