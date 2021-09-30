Daily Weather Forecast For Meridian
MERIDIAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
