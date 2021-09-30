4-Day Weather Forecast For Gordon
GORDON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
