Garberville Weather Forecast
GARBERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 48 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
