Robstown, TX

Local couple to appear on Jon Stewart's new talk show

By Eddie Cruz
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPpZz_0cCmBMWO00

Comedian Jon Stewart returns to TV Thursday to launch his new show.

Two of his guests are familiar faces from right here in the Coastal Bend.

The show is called "The Problem with Jon Stewart."

Robstown's very own Rosie and Le Roy Torres will be among his first guests.

The Torres' run the non-profit group Burn Pits 360. It supports veterans who were exposed to toxins caused by open military burn pits in the Middle East.

The show's producers say the program not only addresses problems, but it also presses decision-makers to seek action.

The "Problem with Jon Stewart" debuts tomorrow on Apple TV+.

Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS star Michael Weatherly sparks mass fan reaction with latest post

NCIS star Michael Weatherly has sparked a huge reaction from fans with his latest post. Taking to Twitter this week, the 53-year-old actor shared a throwback photo of himself and co-star Cote de Pablo from the set of the naval drama - and fans were all saying the same thing in the replies!
CELEBRITIES
