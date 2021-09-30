CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giant Food Awards Microgrants

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiant Food will donate a total of $35,000 to 16 organizations in its first annual Ward 8 Healthy Living Microgrant Program. The microgrants will support a range of programs providing Washington, D.C.’s Ward 8 community with nutrition knowledge, access to healthy food, financial literacy and healthy living. The microgrant Program...

progressivegrocer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury

Giant helps Chester County Food Bank

As part of its 30 days of hunger action in honor of Hunger Action Month, The Giant Company recognized and thanked Chester County Food Bank for all that they do toward eliminating hunger in local communities. Giant team members spent the morning volunteering with Chester County Food Bank and gave a monetary donation in support of the fight against hunger.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Supermarket News

Giant Food offers fee break on home delivery

Giant Food is making online grocery delivery and pickup orders more affordable by easing fees and minimum order requirements. Landover, Md.-based Giant said Wednesday that it has removed fees for Giant Delivers midweek orders (Tuesday to Thursday) for customers across its Mid-Atlantic market area. Also, for orders placed during the Friday-to-Monday period, the grocer has halved the delivery fee to $3.95. Minimum order amounts for delivery have been cut as well, from $60 to $30.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
informnny.com

United Way awarded $35K grant to fight food insecurity in North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The United Way of Northern New York has received funding to combat hunger in the North Country. The United States Department of Agriculture has awarded the United Way a $35,000 grant to focus on fighting food insecurity in the North Country. “We are honored the USDA...
WATERTOWN, NY
Sequim Gazette

NOLT selects Jamestown tribe’s traditional foods, culture program for annual award

North Olympic Land Trust has awarded the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Traditional Foods & Culture Program its 23rd-annual nəxʷsƛ̕əy̕əkʷáʔnəŋ of the Year Award, the nonprofit organization announced earlier this month. This year, the Land Trust is using “nəxʷsƛ̕əy̕əkʷáʔnəŋ” — gatherer of food in the Klallam language — instead of “farmer” to...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
WTOP

Giant Food nixes midweek delivery fees, reduces online order minimums

Giant Food — one of the biggest grocery chains in the D.C. area — said Wednesday that there won’t be anymore midweek delivery fees and reduced order minimums. “Convenience and value are cornerstones of our mission at Giant, and that extends to our eCommerce offerings, especially as consumer demand for delivery and pickup options increase,” said Gregg Dorazio, ecommerce director for Giant Food, in a statement.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
buckscountyherald.com

Giant employees volunteer at food bank

As part of its 30 days of hunger action in honor of Hunger Action Month in September, The Giant Company recognized and thanked Doylestown Community Food Bank for all that it does toward eliminating hunger in local communities. Giant team members spent the morning of Sept. 17 volunteering with Doylestown...
CHARITIES
NewsChannel 36

Food Bank of the S. Tier President, CEO honored with 'Woman of Distinction' Award

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) – Tuesday, New York State Senator Tom O’Mara presented Natasha Thompson, the President and CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, with the 2021 “Woman of Distinction” award. Thompson was nominated by Sen. O’Mara during the State Senator’s 23rd Annual “Women of Distinction” celebration....
CHARITIES
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Whata-donation: East Texas Food Bank awarded more than $10,000

Whataburger representatives traveled to the East Texas Food Bank to present Chief Advancement Officer Donna Spann with a check for $10,331.27 Tuesday. The donation comes after Whataburger’s first-ever systemwide fundraiser benefiting Feeding America. The local gift is part of more than $300,000 that Whataburger customers donated across the restaurant’s 10-state...
TYLER, TX
progressivegrocer.com

Retailers Take Part in Fair Trade Coffee Campaign

On the occasion of International Coffee Day, a.k.a. Oct. 1, Fair Trade USA has revealed new and expanded commitments from partners, including grocers, participating in the organization’s annual Just One Cup campaign promoting fair trade coffee. Building on its success with Fair Trade USA Certified Good & Gather coffee in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
St. Louis American

‘Food fast, not fast food’

Creation Smoothies spins favorite eats with a healthier alternative. Terry Bams and Thomas Neal met in 2015, while working at a company selling car warranties. Bams had been with the company for quite some time and Neal sat next to him. Once they started conversing and hanging around each other more they learned they had a lot in common.
FOOD & DRINKS
WCVB

2021 Classy Awards honor Brookview house, Greater Boston Food Bank

BOSTON — Two Boston-area nonprofits are being honored by theClassy Awards, a pandemic-era virtual revival of a ceremony that recognizes excellence and social impact. The Greater Boston Food Bank is being honored as the 2021 Adapt and Overcome winner for its response to the sudden surge in unemployment and food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
The Baltimore Sun

Giant Food to offer COVID booster shots at all pharmacies

Starting today, all Giant Food locations with pharmacies are offering COVID-19 booster shots. The Maryland-based grocery chain is offering Pfizer-BioNTech booster vaccines as well as third doses of COVID vaccines to people with compromised immune systems, according to a news release. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the booster vaccine for older adults, anyone in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Dallas Observer

Dallas Food & Wine Alliance to Award $16,000 in Local Grants

Any and all manner of culinary producers, including chefs, farmers, brewers, growers and nonprofits,can soon apply for $16,000 in grants from the Dallas Food & Wine Alliance. Specifically, they’re looking for trailblazers with a strong community impact. The Dallas Food & Wine Alliance, a culinary nonprofit aimed at fostering education,...
DALLAS, TX
progressivegrocer.com

Natural Grocers Launches Store-Brand Promo

To introduce shoppers to its array of store-brand items, Natural Grocers is holding a scavenger hunt-themed promotion. Available to loyalty program members, the fall campaign includes purchase rewards across several categories, with incentives for more and different products. For example, whenever loyalty card customers buy a store-brand product from three...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
followsouthjersey.com

SJIPH To Award $250,000 In Microgrants To Local Projects

CAMDEN, N.J. — Twelve teams of researchers from Rutgers University-Camden, Rowan University and various local nonprofits presented and workshopped proposals for research projects related to population health challenges in southern New Jersey at the South Jersey Institute for Population Health (SJIPH) on October 1. SJIPH will allocate more than $250,000...
CAMDEN, NJ
Augusta Free Press

Awards encourage businesses to meet demand for high quality and accessible food

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. In Shenandoah Valley, more than 5 percent of the working population is employed in food and drinks production, a key constituent of the thriving manufacturing industry in the region. While major companies take advantage of many of the Valley’s natural resources, the productive soils and abundant water sources also support smaller agricultural producers. The Governor of Virginia has recently introduced a new grant program with the aim of further encouraging more farms and other sustainable food systems. With the presentation of other local awards and funding, all local food suppliers can find support to grow their business and continue to provide everyone in the community with high quality produce.
INDUSTRY
progressivegrocer.com

Southeastern Grocers, dunnhumby Enter Into New Tech Partnership to Help CPGs Target Shoppers

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) has tapped dunnhumby to power its media business that provides CPG with insights for optimal merchandising and marketing in its stores. The SEG Connects platform, launched by SEG in 2019 and now amplified, will be driven by dunnhumby’s customer data science to create more personalized solutions that enable brands reach the “right” customers at the right time, whether people are in store , at home or browsing on the go via their mobile devices.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

