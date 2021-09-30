Giant Food Awards Microgrants

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. In Shenandoah Valley, more than 5 percent of the working population is employed in food and drinks production, a key constituent of the thriving manufacturing industry in the region. While major companies take advantage of many of the Valley’s natural resources, the productive soils and abundant water sources also support smaller agricultural producers. The Governor of Virginia has recently introduced a new grant program with the aim of further encouraging more farms and other sustainable food systems. With the presentation of other local awards and funding, all local food suppliers can find support to grow their business and continue to provide everyone in the community with high quality produce.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO