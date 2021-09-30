Daily Weather Forecast For Langdon
LANGDON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
