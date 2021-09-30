CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philip Morris, Altria Banned From Importing Or Selling Iqos Tobacco Device in the U.S.

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. International Trade Commission ruled Wednesday that Philip Morris International and Altria must stop the sales and imports of their Iqos tobacco device. The import and sales ban will take effect in two months after an administrative review. Philip Morris said it plans to appeal the trade agency's decision.

www.nbcdfw.com

