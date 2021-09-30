CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Weekend Picks: Five fun things to do in East Texas

By Maleri McHam
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 5 days ago

Welcome the start of Oct. this weekend with some spooky fun. Check out this list of activities to see what you could do, be it scary or family fun. Cemetery Walkthrough: From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 visit the Tyler Public Library to walk through and see a collection of photographs and headstone rubbings from the historic Oakwood Cemetery. The tour will include information about the symbolism and meanings of features on headstones from the past. Visitors can go on the tour during regular library hours.

