Imperial, NE

Another cloudy day in Imperial — make the most of it with these activities

Imperial Digest
 5 days ago

(IMPERIAL, NE.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Imperial Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Imperial:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0cCmB5bI00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Imperial Digest

