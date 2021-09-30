Daily Weather Forecast For Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.