Daily Weather Forecast For Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
