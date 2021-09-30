Jump on Harvey’s cloudy forecast today

(HARVEY, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harvey:

Thursday, September 30 Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.