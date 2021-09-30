CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, ND

Jump on Harvey’s cloudy forecast today

Harvey Voice
Harvey Voice
 5 days ago

(HARVEY, ND.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harvey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0cCmArTm00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Harvey Voice

Harvey Voice

Harvey, ND
With Harvey Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

