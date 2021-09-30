Ellis Weather Forecast
ELLIS, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 54 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
