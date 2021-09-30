Daily Weather Forecast For Haines
HAINES, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly cloudy then widespread rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 50 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Friday, October 1
Rain Showers
- High 50 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Saturday, October 2
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 49 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Rain Showers Likely
- High 46 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0