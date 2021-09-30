Bloomville Weather Forecast
BLOOMVILLE, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
