Shamrock Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHAMROCK, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
