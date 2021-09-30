Winona Weather Forecast
WINONA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0