Weather Forecast For Pound
POUND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
