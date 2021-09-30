Weather Forecast For Pound

POUND, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.