Paden City, WV

Sun forecast for Paden City — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Paden City Today
 5 days ago

(PADEN CITY, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Paden City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Paden City:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cCmAbbO00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Paden City Today

ABOUT

With Paden City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

