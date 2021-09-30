CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ronda, NC

Weather Forecast For Ronda

Ronda Today
Ronda Today
 5 days ago

RONDA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0cCmAaif00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ronda, NC
The Hill

Collins to step down as NIH director

Francis Collins, the director of the National Institute of Health (NIH), announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down from his position after serving at the agency for almost three decades. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade,” Collins said in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
Fox News

ANALYSIS: Supreme Court begins new term highlighted by direct challenge to Roe v Wade abortion rights

In a recent speech, Justice Clarence Thomas criticized the media and interest groups for suggesting judges play politics with their cases. "So if they think you are anti-abortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out," the 73-year-old Supreme Court justice said. "They think you become like a politician. That's a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ronda Today

Ronda Today

Ronda, NC
52
Followers
291
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ronda Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy