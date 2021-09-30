4-Day Weather Forecast For Baudette
BAUDETTE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0