Humboldt, KS

Thursday set for rain in Humboldt — 3 ways to make the most of it

Humboldt Digest
 5 days ago

(HUMBOLDT, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Humboldt Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Humboldt:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0cCmAUNB00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of rain during the day; while chance of rain then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Humboldt Digest

