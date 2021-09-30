3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s cloudy forecast in Rangely

(RANGELY, CO.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rangely:

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



