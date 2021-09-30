Inglis Weather Forecast

INGLIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



