Inglis Weather Forecast
INGLIS, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
