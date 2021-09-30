Webster Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WEBSTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0