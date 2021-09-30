Webster Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WEBSTER, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.