Fosston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FOSSTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
