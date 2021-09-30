CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagraves, TX

Thursday rain in Seagraves: Ideas to make the most of it

 5 days ago

(SEAGRAVES, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Seagraves Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seagraves:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WBLbG_0cCmAI1h00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

