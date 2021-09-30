4-Day Weather Forecast For Carrington
CARRINGTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Slight chance of rain showers then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
