Henry Weather Forecast

HENRY, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, October 3 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.