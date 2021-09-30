CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, CO

Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

Holyoke News Flash
Holyoke News Flash
 5 days ago

(HOLYOKE, CO.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Holyoke:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0cCm9yeb00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke News Flash

Holyoke, CO
ABOUT

With Holyoke News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

