Weather Forecast For Chamberlain
CHAMBERLAIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
