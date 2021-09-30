CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kellogg, ID

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Kellogg

Kellogg News Flash
Kellogg News Flash
 5 days ago

(KELLOGG, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kellogg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kellogg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0cCm9sMF00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
Lindsay (CA) Weather Channel

Lindsay Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lindsay: Tuesday, October 5: Haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, October 6: Mostly Cloudy; Thursday, October 7: Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Friday,
LINDSAY, CA
Kellogg News Flash

Kellogg News Flash

Kellogg, ID
38
Followers
283
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kellogg News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy