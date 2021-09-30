Take advantage of Thursday sun in Kellogg
(KELLOGG, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kellogg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kellogg:
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Patchy fog during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
