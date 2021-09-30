CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemmerer, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Kemmerer

Kemmerer Today
Kemmerer Today
 5 days ago

KEMMERER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 28 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 32 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kemmerer, WY
With Kemmerer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

