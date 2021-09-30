CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ Father, Jamie Spears, Issues Statement After Conservatorship Ouster: ‘The Court Was Wrong’

By Jem Aswad and Elizabeth Wagmeister
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11r85z_0cCm9qan00

After being ousted from the conservatorship of his daughter on Wednesday, Britney Spears , on Wednesday, Jamie Spears has issued a statement via his attorney, Vivian Thoreen.

“Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally,” the statement, issued early Thursday morning, reads.  “For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father.  This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship.  This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children.  For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required.  For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney’s own attorney.

“These facts make the outcome of yesterday’s hearing all the more disappointing, and frankly, a loss for Britney,” the statement continues. “Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer.  Again, it was Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship when neither Britney’s former court-appointed counsel nor her new privately-retained attorney would do so.  It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.

“Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters,” the statement, signed by Thoreen, concludes.

Jamie Spears was suspended from Britney’s conservatorship in a Los Angeles court hearing on Wednesday afternoon, following a drawn-out legal battle that has persisted since the pop star was placed under the court-ordered arrangement in 2008.

Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Spears’ father will no longer serve as the conservator of his daughter’s estate, immediately removing him from control of her finances.

“I believe that the suspension is in the best interests of the conservatee,” Penny said. “The current situation is untenable.”

Britney Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, argued in court that her father is “a cruel, toxic, abusive man,” and said that it was long past time to remove him.

“It’s about what Britney wants. She wants him out of her life today,” Rosengart said. “Britney Spears deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator.”

Penny appointed John Zabel, an accountant, to assume temporarily control the estate until next steps are determined. Rosengart is expected to return to court on Nov. 12 with a plan to wind down the arrangement, and allow Spears to reclaim unfettered control of her life. Spears’ conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, who manages her day-to-day wellbeing and medical decisions, will continue in that role for the time being.

Vivian Thoreen, the attorney for Spears’ father, opposed the suspension, saying it would be better to simply terminate the conservatorship.

“There is not a shred of evidence for suspension,” Thoreen argued. “Mr. Spears has faithfully and loyally served. His record is impeccable.”

A hearing was set for Nov. 12 to determine whether the conservatorship will be ended entirely.

Comments / 31

Mike Tasso
2d ago

playing the sympathy card......the money train has dried up....probably some embezzlement charges in his future

Reply
16
Charlie Biggar
2d ago

What some do not realize is that Brittany has been in the public eye her entire life. She started with Disney and co starred with Timberlake when they were really young. She is a really good person if you compare her to some female singers in her age group. I think she has always been a meal ticket for family members. You can only want what’s best for her and HER income should be hers. She works out every day and dances because she wants to now

Reply
9
Jesus Saved Me
2d ago

leave this woman alone, she's not a thing. She's your daughter and a human being. Leave her alone

Reply(1)
9
Related
The Independent

Britney Spears’s father Jamie ‘faces FBI investigation’ after allegedly recording singer’s conversations

Britney Spears’s father is reportedly being investigated by the police over claims he secretly monitored her communications and recorded her conversations.Last week, a new documentary from The New York Times titled Controlling Britney Spears claimed that Jamie Spears was in charge of a surveillance set up that tracked his daughter’s messages and calls, as well as secretly recorded the singer’s interactions in her bedroom.In response, Britney’s lawyer accused Jamie of “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy”, and called for his immediate removal from her conservatorship.While Jamie has insisted that his daughter knew about the recordings, Deadline...
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Britney Spears Engaged: Father Jamie Is Already Looking For A Lawyer

Britney Spears’ father is said to be already looking for a lawyer. Popstar Britney Spears, 39, is currently on cloud nine. On September 12, 2021, the singer announced her engagement to personal trainer Sam Asghari, 27. Months ago, during a guardianship hearing, Britney announced that she would marry her partner and have children with him. After she was finally freed from her father’s guardianship on August 12th – a month before the engagement – nothing stands in the way of her private new beginning, right? Not exactly, because Jamie Spears, 69, is said to continue to interfere in his daughter’s affairs.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
AOL Corp

Britney Spears 'couldn't stay away from the gram,' posts pics from weekend getaway to celebrate engagement

Britney Spears told her fans when she deleted her Instagram account that she would soon return. And just six days later, she has done just that. "Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy shit ... FIANCÉ ... I still can't believe it !!!!" Spears captioned two close-up photos of herself standing in a green area, which look similar to many others that she has posted. "I couldn't stay away from the gram too long so I'm back already."
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Kevin Federline’s attorney responds to Britney Spears security claims

Kevin Federline would be furious if the claims that his children’s private conversations with mom, Britney Spears, had been secretly recorded prove to be true, his attorney exclusively tells Page Six. “I think that would be pretty outrageous and Kevin would be upset about that,” lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Court#Conservatorship
Fox News

Nick Lachey talks Britney Spears engagement, conservatorship wins: ‘I’m thrilled’

Nick Lachey is voicing his support for fellow teen pop sensation Britney Spears as she fights to regain control of her life. "For all of us who knew Britney … we all remember that little girl who started out on this journey," the 98 Degrees singer, 47, told Page Six in an exclusive interview while promoting his role as a judge on Fox’s new reality singing competition series, "Alter Ego."
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Britney Spears's fans urge her to 'get a prenup' — and fiancé Sam Asghari responds

Britney Spears's engagement to Sam Asghari has her concerned fans urging her to "sign a prenup" — and her future husband has responded. The 39-year-old singer, who's in the middle of a conservatorship battle, announced her personal news Sunday on social media. While there were a lot of congratulations being extended, so too was the prenup advice, which also came from Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears’ Lawyer Fires Back at Jamie: ‘Reported Alcoholic and Gambling Addict, With Zero Financial Background’

UPDATE (9/28): Britney Spears’ lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, fired back at Jamie Spears after the singer’s father objected to anyone replacing him as a temporary conservator as the conservatorship winds down. The comments were contained in a footnote of a legal filing that was otherwise objecting to another Jamie filing about compensating the conservator and the conservator’s attorneys (which Rosengart also objected to). In the footnote, Rosengart rebuffed Jamie’s claim that his potential replacement, John Zabel, was unqualified. Rosengart said Zabel “is a highly-esteemed, nationally-recognized award-winning CPA with an impeccable record of serving in positions of trust — in stark contrast...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Oops! She’s Posting Again: Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram

UPDATE (9/20): Britney Spears is back on Instagram after briefly deleting her account. The singer reactivated her account with some photographs from a recent trip to celebrate her engagement to Sam Asghari. “Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my … holy shit … FIANCÉ,” Spears wrote. “I still can’t believe it !!!! I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already!!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions!!!! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) ** Britney Spears deleted her Instagram Tuesday, September 14th,...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Baring it all and buying a house: Britney Spears is celebrating since Jamie Spears' suspension

Amidst the announcement of Jamie Spears’ removal from Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, the global superstar took to Instagram to celebrate her freedom….and there is nothing more freeing than foregoing pants. On Thursday evening, Brit flaunted her newfound independence, sharing photos of herself completely stripped down. While posing naked, Spears covered...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

"Thrilled" Britney Spears Takes Vacation With Sam Asghari Amid Conservatorship Shake-Up

Watch: Britney Spears Finally Free From Jamie Spears: What's Next?. Britney Spears is basking in both the sun and her latest legal victory. According to a source close to the Spears family, she's "thrilled" that, after 13 years, her dad will no longer be involved in her business affairs: "She's excited for the future and grateful that she has received so much support."
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

34K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy