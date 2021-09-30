Weather Forecast For Milford

MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Scattered Rain Showers High 57 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, October 2 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Sunday, October 3 Chance of Rain Showers High 63 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



