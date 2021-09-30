Weather Forecast For Milford
MILFORD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, October 3
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0