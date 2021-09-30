Canby Daily Weather Forecast
CANBY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
