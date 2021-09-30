Canby Daily Weather Forecast

CANBY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 2 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 71 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 5 mph



