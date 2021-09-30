Mcgregor Weather Forecast
MCGREGOR, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0