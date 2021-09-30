Enterprise Daily Weather Forecast
ENTERPRISE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 63 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 2
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 70 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0