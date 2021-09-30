CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Thursday has sun for Lac Du Flambeau — 3 ways to make the most of it

 5 days ago

(LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI) A sunny Thursday is here for Lac Du Flambeau, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lac Du Flambeau:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u4yAg_0cCm9htU00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

City
Lac Du Flambeau, WI
