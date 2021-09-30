CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freer Weather Forecast

Freer Today
 5 days ago

FREER, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0cCm9bb800

  • Thursday, September 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 2

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

