Weather Forecast For Petersburg
PETERSBURG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Rain showers then light rain during the day; while rain overnight
- High 52 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 1
Rain
- High 50 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 2
Light Rain
- High 51 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 50 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
