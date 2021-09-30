Bengals vs. Jaguars odds, line, spread: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions by model on 123-81 roll

Three teams that entered last week winless picked up their first victories of the season: the Giants, Jets and Colts. All three are underdogs to get win No. 2 in the Week 5 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. The Giants are 7.5-point underdogs as they take on the rival Cowboys, while the Baltimore Ravens are seven-point favorites over the Colts. These are two of the five games on the Week 5 NFL schedule in which the NFL Vegas odds are at least a touchdown.

