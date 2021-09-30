Hatch Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HATCH, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 50 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 1 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 2 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 8 mph



