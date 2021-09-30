Hatch Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HATCH, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 50 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0