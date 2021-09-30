CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

If You Read One Thing Today About Sarah Everard’s Murder It Should Be This

By Anna Silverman
Grazia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a lot of noise today around Sarah Everard’s murder. Her murderer has just been sentenced to a whole life order - the most severe punishment available in the UK criminal justice system. He’s the first police officer in the UK to be given this sentence. But other than being reassured to hear he will spend the rest of his life behind bars, it’s not him we want to think about. It’s Sarah. Which is why her family’s shattering statements are the most important things we can read today.

PUBLIC SAFETY

