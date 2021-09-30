Weather Forecast For Limon

LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, September 30 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 16 mph



Friday, October 1 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 64 °F, low 42 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 2 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 67 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.