Weather Forecast For Limon
LIMON, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
