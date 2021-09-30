Fairview Daily Weather Forecast
FAIRVIEW, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, September 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
