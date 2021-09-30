CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A rainy Thursday in Machias — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 5 days ago

(MACHIAS, ME) Thursday is set to be rainy in Machias, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Machias:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0cCm8fAF00

  • Thursday, September 30

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 1

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 2

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 3

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

